Cuomo, Christie set up Port Authority reform panel

The panel will devise reforms for the troubled bi-state agency.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie said Tuesday they will set up a “special panel” on the Port Authority to devise reforms for the troubled bi-state agency.

In a letter to Port Authority commissioners, the governors from both sides of the Hudson River cite the scandal surrounding the closure of New Jersey lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge and its handling of development at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

The panel will consist of two sitting or nominated Port Authority Commissioners from each state and a rep from each governor’s office.