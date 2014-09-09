Cuomo faces challenge in primary election as voters head to the polls Tuesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a primary challenge on Tuesday as voters head to the polls to cast ballots in an election for statewide offices.

Turnout was expected to be low, with the races for governor and lieutenant governor being the most visible.

Cuomo is facing his strongest challenge from Fordham University Law professor Zephyr Teachout, who cast her ballot just after 7 a.m. at a public school in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood.

She said she was confident she could win. “Andrew Cuomo was calling in a lot of favors last week because we have so much momentum,” she said.

While Cuomo has faced withering criticism in recent weeks for his handling of an anti-corruption commission, he is still considered the frontrunner.

The winner of the race will face Republican nominee Rob Astorino in November.

Cuomo’s choice for lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, is a former member of Congress; she faces Teachout’s running mate, Timothy Wu, a Columbia law professor who would become the first Asian American in statewide office if he were to be elected.

Here’s what else you need to know about the primary election:

Because it’s a primary election, only registered voters can cast ballots for their own party.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Voters can find their polling site by going here: http://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/

Don’t know your candidates? Head over to the website WhosOnTheBallot.org

— With Newsday