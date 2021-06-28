Cuomo commits nearly $11 million toward NYC supportive housing programs for homeless

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Seeking to make a dent in the city’s homelessness crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state would provide nearly $11 million in funding toward two new supportive housing developments in Upper Manhattan.

Through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, the funding will help provide 71 supportive housing units at Bishop House Apartments in Central Harlem, operated by the nonprofit The Bridge, as well as 56 additional units at the Jericho House in Harlem.

Unlike standard homeless shelter units, supportive housing units primarily serve homeless residents with other issues, from recent incarceration to mental health conditions — offering an array of services designed to provide residents with the necessities to lead stable lives off the streets.

The 71 supportive units at the Bishop House Apartments will be reserved for homeless New Yorkers who are either suffering from severe mental illness or were recently released from incarceration. Services that The Bridge will provide to the new residents will include case management, daily living skill and vocational training, substance use treatment, and physical and mental health care services.

The 56 units at the Jericho House will provide shelter and services to homeless adults recovering from substance abuse disorders. Residents there will receive case management, crisis intervention, relapse prevention, career counseling, job readiness and substance use treatment.

“As we build back our state better than it was before, we must focus on helping our most vulnerable New Yorkers who have suffered so much during this pandemic,” Cuomo said in a statement. “These projects, like many others supported by this critical program, will provide New Yorkers experiencing homelessness or housing instability with the safe shelter, supportive services and stable housing they need, furthering our efforts to create a stronger, more inclusive New York.”

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, administered through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is providing $128 million in capital funding toward the creation of supportive housing units and emergency shelter repairs. In 2020, the program helped create 881 supportive housing units statewide.

“Emergency shelters and permanent supportive housing both play a critical role in helping New Yorkers who experience homelessness on the path to achieving lasting stability,” said OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein. “Likewise, these projects each play an important role in ensuring their respective communities have the necessary resources to provide safe shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness as they address the root causes of their housing instability.”