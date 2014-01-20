Cuomo starts year with high approval rating: Poll

Gov. Andrew Cuomo starts his re-election year with major support from the Empire State’s voters.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks before Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is sworn into office. (Jan. 2, 2014) Photo Credit: Getty

Gov. Andrew Cuomo starts his re-election year with major support from the Empire State’s voters, a Siena College poll released Monday said.

The survey found the governor’s approval rating is at 66%, as New Yorkers throw their weight behind his proposals he made during his state of the state address such as legalizing medical marijuana at select state hospitals, decreasing the estate tax and universal Pre-K.

Although election day is less than 10 months away, the poll found that Cuomo has a 50-point edge over potential GOP contenders such as Donald Trump and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

"His favorability rating is the strongest it’s been since February. His job performance rating is the best it’s been since March. And more voters are prepared to re-elect him than at any time since last January," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

Siena researchers surveyed 808 registered state voters between Jan. 12 and 16. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.

While 28% of voters support Cuomo’s medical marijuana plan, nearly half of the polled residents want pot legalized for the entire state.

"Overall, more than two-thirds of voters from every party, region and demographic group support some form of allowing patients with serious illnesses having access to medical marijuana," Greenberg said.

Other data from the poll included:

Chris Christie’s approval rating dips from 63% in November to 49% now due to the controversy over the investigation into the George Washington Bridge closure.

About 80% of New Yorkers approve for universal Pre-K in the state.