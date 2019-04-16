A cyclist hit a pedestrian while traveling through a busy midtown intersection Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened near the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, right by Penn Station, around 5:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. The cyclist, who identified himself as Jose Marroquin, 22, said the man was bleeding when he was put in an ambulance, but the severity of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.

“He was looking on the side and I was coming really fast and he didn’t see me," Marroquin said, adding that the light was yellow when the collision occurred.

He said police gave him a ticket, but he did not disclose what it was for.