De Blasio cheers NFL for bringing Super Bowl to city

Mayor de Blasio says the Super Bowl is “going to have a fantastic impact on our local economy.” Photo Credit: Handouts

Mayor Bill de Blasio should be doing an end-zone dance: His team, the New England Patriots, is a contender for the Super Bowl and his city is hosting the Big Game.

"I want to commend the NFL because they broke with the history and decided to go to a major city that happened to be in the north and play in an outdoor stadium," de Blasio told reporters at a news conference. "It’s going to have a fantastic impact on our local economy."

De Blasio said preparations with the NFL and New Jersey, home to MetLife Stadium where Super Bowl XLVIII will be held, have been "absolutely sterling."

As for the mayor’s thoughts on the Patriots’ chances of beating the Denver Broncos in the playoffs: "Well, we’ll see next Sunday what it means for them, but they have a very tough road ahead."