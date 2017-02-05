De Blasio endorsed by several Queens officials

Five Queens officials threw their support for the mayor’s re-election bid during Sunday services at two churches.

Mayor Bill de Blasio picked up endorsements from several southeast Queens officials Sunday.

City Councilman I. Daneek Miller, state senators James Sanders Jr., Leroy Comrie and state assembly members Alicia Hyndman and Clyde Vanel threw their support for the mayor’s re-election bid during Sunday services at two churches.

“I know Bill de Blasio has been very responsive to the needs of Southeast Queens and, therefore, I believe that Bill de Blasio should be re-elected as mayor of the city of New York,” Comrie said.