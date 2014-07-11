‘Reefer Madness’ poster spotted in de Blasio free pile

In preparation for the big move to Gracie Mansion, the de Blasio family has taken to putting out unwanted items on its sidewalk for the taking. This age-old Brooklyn custom is apparently not only for the common people. (Politicians: they’re just like us?)

While most of the items are nothing to write home about, the pile contained mostly books and clothing, one freebie was of interest: a “Reefer Madness” poster, from the 1936 film that uses shock tactics to dissuade youth from smoking marijuana, according to the New York Post.

One neighbor, Susan LaRosa, spotted the poster last weekend and said she regretted not taking it. Indeed! Talk about political memorabilia! She did, however, snag a nice baking sheet.