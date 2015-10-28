De Blasio, Schumer, Meng place bets against Kansas City counterparts in World Series matchup

Mayor Bill de Blasio and two more New York officials are placing bets on the Amazin’s.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and two more New York officials are placing bets on the Amazin’s.

The mayor wagered a Junior’s Cheesecake with Kansas City’s Mayor Sly James if the Mets win during a Twitter exchange Tuesday. James offered his city’s finest BBQ dish and requested that de Blasio sing The Beatles song “Kansas City” if the Royals succeed. De Blasio accepted and added that James should belt a tune if the Royals fail.

“Your dulcet tones pushing “New York, New York” in @Mets gear, that’s #Frosty.” the mayor tweeted.

Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Grace Meng, who represents Flushing, announced yesterday that they would wear Kansas City Royals jerseys to work if the Mets fail to take home the World Series trophy. Their Kansas City counterparts, Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Republican, agreed to sport blue and orange jerseys if the Royals lose.

In addition to the attire change, Schumer and McCaskill, who are both Democrats, agreed to give $100 to a charity in the winning team’s neighborhood.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a similar bet with Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.