An unidentified man was pulled from the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. He was prounced dead at the scene.

FDNY officials said someone called 911 just after 3 p.m. to report the body. He was removed from the water near the Union Street bridge less than an hour later, police said.

The man was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt.