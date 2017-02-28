Death of man found in TriBeCa jewelry store ruled homicide, ME says

Omid Gholian was found dead with zip ties around his neck, police said.

The death of a TriBeCa jewelry store worker has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s officer said Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the man was found dead in the store’s bathroom.

Omid Gholian, 43, of Marine Park, Brooklyn, was found inside the bathroom of World of Gold N Diamond on the corner of Church and Duane streets on Feb. 15, police said. He had zip-ties around his neck, and blood was found in the restroom, they said.

Gholian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s brother told police at the time that he had not been seen for two days.

No arrests have been made and police did not have an update to the investigation on Tuesday afternoon.