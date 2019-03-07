Elected officials rallied on the steps of City Hall Thursday, demanding the MTA take immediate action to repair the infrastructure supporting the 7 train’s elevated tracks in Queens.

The call comes one day after a piece of rusted debris dropped from the underside of the tracks along Roosevelt Avenue near 62nd Street in Woodside. The metal slammed into a moving vehicle and cracked its windshield, according to City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who represents the neighborhood.

No one was injured in the incident, but Van Bramer and other officials want the MTA to secure the infrastructure before someone is seriously injured or killed.

“The only reason people haven’t died yet, is because of luck,” Van Bramer said at the rally Thursday.

The MTA, which is investigating the incident, is looking into whether the debris was knocked loose when a truck hit the structure supporting the tracks near the same area on Tuesday.

“This is obviously very concerning and we’re glad that no one was hurt,” a spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday. “We take the safety of our customers, employees and neighbors very seriously — what this material is and where it came from is under investigation.”

At the rally, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson renewed his call for the city to retake control of the state-run subways.

“The MTA has stood idly for too long while the structure of the elevated rails deteriorate,” Johnson said. “Where is the accountability? It is 150 miles north of here.”

Van Bramer, who went to the scene of the incident Wednesday and held the piece of metal that struck the vehicle, questioned whether a truck could cause it to fall.

"There's no way … enough with the reasons," he added.

What the hell is going on here?! For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave., this time at 62nd street. The car was occupied and moving. No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA! pic.twitter.com/WuoEU0XDfB — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019 A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield. These photos are horrifying! pic.twitter.com/fBjxItlK7Q — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019

Nearly two weeks ago, the New York City Transit President Andy Byford had vowed the agency would inspect “every inch of elevated tracks” in the city after a wooden beam fell from the 7 train tracks in Woodside. The beam pierced through the windshield of a vehicle, narrowly missing the driver seat.

The MTA said inspections in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx were completed on Feb. 28 and all elevated tracks were deemed safe.

The rusted debris and wood beam fell just two blocks away from each other.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at an unrelated event Thursday, said Wednesday’s incident was “totally unacceptable.”

“This is another example that a clear accountability … for the MTA, doesn’t exist,” he added.