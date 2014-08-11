New York celebs want Democratic National Convention in Brooklyn

The city’s political brass aren’t the only ones trying to woo the Democrats to Brooklyn.

A who’s who of big wigs from the business and entertainment world are part of the city’s host committee that’s been lobbying to bring the Democratic National Convention to the Barclays Center.

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and Internet entrepreneur Sean Parker are some of the big names that met with the Democratic committee members who toured the city Monday and Tuesday.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he was grateful that influential New Yorkerscame out to showcase the best parts of his borough.

“Brooklyn is going to host one hell of a party for the Democratic Party come 2016, and the red carpet will be studded with nothing but our finest,” he said in a statement.

Nixon’s representative didn’t return messages for comment.

The majority of the host committee consisted of leaders in the business world including Richard Plepler, the CEO of HBO, Douglas Peterson, the president and CEO of McGraw Hill and Lloyd Blankfein the chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Christina Greer, an assitant professor of political science at Fordham University, said the diversity of celebrites would help New York’s case.

“No other city can boast this group of individuals,” she said.