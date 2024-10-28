Majestic Día de los Muertos figures brighten up Times Square this week

One of the statues that will be on display in Times Square this week.

Times Square became even brighter on Monday as the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled three majestic and colorful statues in celebration of Día de los Muertos, the holiday also known as the Mexican Day of the Dead.

City officials from the DOT and Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, along with the Times Square Alliance and other organizations, welcomed the arrival of the brilliantly colored statues. The statues, large iconic skeleton figures called catrinas, celebrate and honor people who have passed away.

But the occasion is joyous when families, friends, and individuals host celebrations, make artistic decorations, and put out flowers, photos, and favorite foods of their departed loved ones to welcome back their souls.

The statues in Times Square, which appear in vibrant colors such as red, purple and yellow, are examples of hallmarks of this happy Mexican holiday.

“These vibrant figures, a powerful symbol in Mexican culture, serve as a reminder of the beauty and reverence of life and death, bringing a significant piece of Mexico’s rich traditions to the heart of New York City in Times Square Plaza,” a DOT press release stated.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance called the statues a “great addition” to the bustling Midtown neighborhood.

“The Dia de Muertos sculptures in Times Square were a great addition to the neighborhood last year and we are pleased to work with the Department of Transportation again this year to bring these beautiful, festive sculptures to the heart of Times Square for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who will pass through each day this week in the lead up to the holidays,” he said.

The statues will be on display through Nov. 2 as part of the DOT’s third-annual Trick-or-Streets celebration, which allows New Yorkers to create car-free streets so they can safely participate in Halloween-themed activities such as live performances, arts-and-crafts, fitness classes and more throughout all five boroughs.

Trick-or-Streets is a Halloween-themed initiative of the city’s ongoing Open Streets program, launched in 2022 to redesign city streets to establish permanent, new pedestrian spaces.

“With more children expected out on our streets for Halloween, Trick-or-Streets provides a safe way for families to enjoy the holiday and connect with their neighbors,“ DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “Trick-or-Streets is just one example of the ways we’re reimagining our streets for people through our Open Streets program.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said the car-free streets will help people celebrate the holiday in a “safer” way.

“The return of Trick-or-Streets to New York City this month is a sweet Halloween treat for children and families across Brooklyn,” he said. “Whether you’re out trick-or-treating or just want to enjoy the crisp fall weather, Trick-or-Streets will make this Halloween and Día De Los Muertos more fun and safer.”

More about Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. each year.

It is a holiday celebrated mostly in Mexico and is marked by artistically crafted, life-size skeletons, artificial skulls painted in colorful patterns, and candlelit altars. Many people also don colorful face paint.

As National Geographic Kids explains online, it is a joyous occasion that helps people remember the dead and celebrate their memory.

See a full list of city-wide Trick-or-Street locations and learn more about the Day of the Dead statues on the DOT’s website.