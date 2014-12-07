DiMaggio, Monroe love letter sells for $78,125 at auction

A letter the Yankee great wrote to the Hollywood icon was sold at a Beverly Hills auction Saturday.

Love is priceless, unless you’re Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe.

A letter the Yankee great wrote to the Hollywood icon sold for $78,125 at a Beverly Hills auction Saturday to an undisclosed buyer, according to reports.

The letter was written just after Monroe announced she was divorcing DiMaggio following their yearlong marriage in 1954.

More than 300 items from Monroe’s collection were up for bid including another love letter from her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, which sold for $43,750, and letters from acting coach Lee Strasberg.