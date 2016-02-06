Dimitrios Safetis, 19, arrested in death of dad Ioannis Safetis, cops say

Dimitrios Safetis was arrested at the scene, police said.

Handcuffs are seen in this undated image. Photo Credit: Melissa Kravitz

A 19-year-old man is accused of beating his father to death on Friday in Queens, cops said.

Authorities said Dimitrios Safetis was charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Ioannis Safetis, 57.

Cops said they responded to an assault in progress on Utopia Parkway in Auburndale at 9:30 p.m. There, they found Ioannis Safetis unresponsive with head trauma and scratches on his face, police said.

Emergency personnel took Ioannis Safetis to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Dimitrios Safetis was arrested at the scene, police said.

Arraignment and attorney information was not immediately available.