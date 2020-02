The labrador died of an enlarged heart, a necropsy revealed.

A necropsy determined that a dog died of a heart attack in Central Park on Tuesday, CBS New York reported.

Authorities had been investigating the Labrador’s mysterious death after the dog sustained a cut to his head near West 110th Street and Eighth Avenue, and then died at the scene.

The dog’s 65-year-old owner initially thought the dog had been shot, but cops didn’t find any evidence of a gun or bullets.