The Williamsburg waterfront is set to get a new public park this summer.

Domino Park, part of the redevelopment of the Domino Sugar factory and surrounding waterfront, will include six acres of parkland and stretch from South Fifth Street to Grand Street along the East River.

The redevelopment plan also includes new residential buildings and repurposing the Domino Sugar Refinery into an office building, developer Two Trees Management said.

Scroll down to see what’s in store for Domino Park, designed by the High Line’s lead designers, architecture firm, James Corner Field Operations.

Domino Park

Domino Park

Domino Park

Domino Park

Domino Park

Domino Park

The northern end of the park (between South Second and Grand streets) will include a five-block "Artifact Walk" featuring more than 30 pieces of salvaged machinery from the sugar factory, a large lawn and a kids play area.

Also on the northern end of the park, there will be a food kiosk and picnic area that can seat 80 to 100 people, the developers said.

In front of the old sugar refinery, there will be a "4-tiered" seating area and a water feature that can be specially programmed in the summer.

The southern end of the park will feature interactive spaces such as a 6,300-square foot field, a volleyball court and a dog run.