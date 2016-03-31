Donald Trump abortion comments spur rally outside Trump International Hotel in NYC

Following comments made by Donald Trump on Wednesday, New Yorkers rallied outside the candidate’s Columbus Circle hotel on March 31, 2016. Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld

Dozens of New Yorkers rallied outside the Trump hotel in Columbus Circle Thursday to call the Donald out over his comments that women should be punished if they had an abortion.

The crowd of women and men said the controversial GOP presidential candidate is completely out of line when he made his remarks during his town hall interview on MSNBC and demanded an apology.

Lowrance Nic, 37, of Bushwick Heights, said women shouldn’t let Trump slide for such a blanket statement.

“To me, it is a farce and I can’t believe people aren’t waking up. It’s dangerous and appeals to hate,” she said.

Public Advocate Letitia James organized the rally and was joined by other elected officials and leaders of women’s rights groups like the National Organization for Women.

Although Trump later flipped on his statement and said that only medical professionals should be punished for abortions, James said he still is spewing a message of hate and cannot be trusted in power.

“No self-respecting woman or man should support a presidential candidate who would punish a woman’s right,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney noted that the real estate mogul’s rhetoric elicited strong reactions from his GOP contenders and several pro life groups.

“One of the things he says is true,” she said. “He unites people. He certainly united us on this issue.”

The leaders said the show of force could help spur other Americans to speak out against Trump and his controversial positions.

“New Yorkers know better. It’s up to New York to show the rest of the country how to be decent,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said.