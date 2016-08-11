Donald Trump calls President Obama the founder of ISIS

The Republican nominee added that “Crooked Hillary Clinton” is a “co-founder.”

Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama of being the founder of ISIS at a rally in Florida Wednesday night.

“ISIS is honoring President Obama,” he said. “He is the founder of ISIS.”

“And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton,” the Republican nominee added.

The crowd at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, met his remarks with cheers and chants of “Lock her up.”

Trump also referred to the president as Barack Hussein Obama.

Clinton’s campaign called Trump’s statement a “false claim” Thursday afternoon.

“This is another example of Donald Trump trash-talking the United States,” senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “It goes without saying that this is a false claim from a presidential candidate with an aversion to truth and an unprecedented lack of knowledge.”

Trump’s comment comes just a day after his controversial remark about the Second Amendment and his Democratic opponent.

“If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks,” Trump said of Clinton. “Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

The comment sparked criticism from both parties.

But Trump was critical of how his quote was reported on.

“The media is almost as crooked as crooked Hillary Clinton,” he said at the rally. “Look at the way they covered that story yesterday. Was that disgusting?”