Donald Trump didn’t donate to 9/11 funds in year after attacks, Scott Stringer says

Donald Trump may not be have been as generous as he claims to have been after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

First reported by the New York Daily News, a review of donation records of two 9/11 funds by City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office shows that the businessman did not give any money in the year that followed the attacks.

Stringer’s office reviewed the records of the Twin Towers Fund and the New York City Public/Private Initiatives Inc., two organizations set up to raise money for families of victims and first responders and their families.

“My office has reviewed the donations made in the nearly 12 months following the attacks – and we didn’t find evidence that he contributed a single cent to the victims, our first responders, and to our city through the Twin Towers Fund,” Stringer said in a statement. “If Donald Trump claimed to donate and didn’t, if he claimed to support New Yorkers in a time of crisis and refused, then that would be just plain wrong.”

Trump apparently had pledged $10,000 to the Twin Towers Fund and was praised for the donation during an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show on Oct. 10, 2001, but there is no record of the donation between Sept. 12, 2001 and Aug. 31, 2002.

It is possible that Trump could have donated to the funds after the first year.

The Daily News says the only donation they found by Trump was in 2006 to the New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Fund, a group founded by Tom Cruise that was criticized for treating workers without a scientific basis.

The Donald J. Trump Foundation did donate $100,000 to the 9/11 Museum in April 2016, but early reports have shown that most of the foundation’s money is not from Trump.

During the Republican National Convention in July, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump had made anonymous donations after 9/11.

The comptroller’s office told the Daily News that it didn’t find any anonymous donations in its review either.