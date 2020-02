The sedan, traveling south on Fifth Avenue, kept driving, police said.

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while walking in Union Square early Sunday and police are searching for the driver.

Doohee Cho was crossing Fifth Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets, when he was hit by a white sedan at about 3:15 a.m. Cho lived on the block, police said.

The sedan, traveling south on Fifth Avenue, kept driving, police said.

Cho was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.