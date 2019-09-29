News Police searching for suspect in Bronx double homicide On Friday night, the NYPD released the name and a photo of the man they say is the suspect in the double homicide. Police say that Harry Behlin is wanted for the double homicide of Arnelle Branch and Kevin Dillard in the Bronx. Photo Credit: NYPD By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com September 29, 2019 10:40 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are looking for a man who shot and killed a young adult and a teenager in the Bronx last month. Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired behind 2975 White Plains Rd. (the Parkside Houses) at 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 11, police said. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Kevin Dillard with a gunshot wound to his neck and 17-year-old Arnelle Branch with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. EMS took the victims toNYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where they were both pronounced dead. On Friday night, the NYPD released the name and a photo of the man they say is the suspect in the double homicide — 46-year-old Harry Behlin — to ask for the public's help in finding him. Behlin is about 5-foot-2-inches and has black hair and brown eyes and possibly fled to New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Ohio, they said. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.