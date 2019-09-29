Police are looking for a man who shot and killed a young adult and a teenager in the Bronx last month.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired behind 2975 White Plains Rd. (the Parkside Houses) at 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 11, police said.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Kevin Dillard with a gunshot wound to his neck and 17-year-old Arnelle Branch with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

EMS took the victims toNYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where they were both pronounced dead.

On Friday night, the NYPD released the name and a photo of the man they say is the suspect in the double homicide — 46-year-old Harry Behlin — to ask for the public's help in finding him.

Behlin is about 5-foot-2-inches and has black hair and brown eyes and possibly fled to New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Ohio, they said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.