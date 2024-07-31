Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives on Staten Island are investigating a double shooting early on Wednesday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred on July 31 at around 5:07 a.m. in front of 56 Roxbury St. in the borough’s Mariners Harbor neighborhood.

Officers from the 121st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of the address. Upon arrival, the officers found 28-year-old Shamel Massie, of Continental Place on Staten Island, with a gunshot wound in his head and both arms. A second man, also aged 28, was shot in the left arm, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced Massie dead at the scene and brought the other victim to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police at press time could not confirm a motive for the shooting or if the victims knew each other or the suspect (s) involved.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to the latest police data, murders are down nearly 86% in Staten Island year to date compared to the same period in 2023. Overall crime, including murder, rape, robbery and felony assault is also down nearly 6% in the borough during the same period.