Doug Drucker, ‘Law & Order SVU’ actor, slashed on subway, police source says

Tattooed actor Doug Drucker, of “Law & Order SVU” fame, was slashed while riding the subway over the weekend in lower Manhattan, a police source said.

Drucker was sitting on the E train when another man got on at the World Trade Center station about 6 p.m. on Saturday, the source said.

The man sat down and then started mumbling to himself before lashing out at Drucker, widely known for the numerous tattoos completely covering his face.

“What are you looking at?” the suspect apparently said. Drucker tried to walk away, the source said, but the suspect followed, punching him in the back of the head.

Drucker then tried to escape again, but the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the actor in the left shoulder.

Drucker was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the source said. The suspect ran off.

Drucker made a name for himself playing a gang leader on “Law & Order SVU” and has appeared in Lorraine Bracco’s “I Married a Mobster.”