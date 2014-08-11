Download the new amNewYork app!

Enjoying amNewYork on your smartphone just got a whole lot easier.

amNewYork relaunched its iOS app this weekend with new features for all Apple devices. An Android version of the new app was released Monday for all smartphones, tablets and devices that use the operating system.

The app is a must for New Yorkers who want to stay on top of things to do in the city.

Users will also have access to breaking news, including transit alerts, crime, politics, gossip, photo galleries and all the sections you love both in print and online.

No Wi-Fi in your subway station? No problem. The app’s sync feature allows you to download articles for offline access.

Users can also save and share news on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms with a touch.