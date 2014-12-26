Dustin Diamond arrested; ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Screech had switchblade: report

The bell couldn’t save Screech this time.

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role on ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was arrested early Friday morning in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, according to local news reports.

Diamond, 37, who resides in Port Washington, Wisconsin, was reportedly taken into custody for posession of a switchblade, first degree reckless endangerment of safety and carrying a concealed weapon after an altercation at a bar called the Grand Avenue Saloon.

Officers told the news station they responded to a call from the bar Friday night, where Diamond allegedly stabbed a man and then fled with his girlfriend in an SUV. Diamond was then tracked down and a knife was recovered in his vehicle. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

Since achieving “Saved by the Bell” fame, Diamond has lost his squeaky-clean school-boy image, thanks in part to releasing a sex tape and a tell-all book. He recently returned to school in a sketch called “Black Kids of Bayside,” in which he played Mr. Belding.