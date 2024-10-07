East Harlem shooting near park leaves man hospitalized, suspects questioned: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An East Harlem shooting on Sunday night left one man in the hospital and two others taken into custody for questioning, law enforcement sources said.

The gunfire erupted at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 near the corner of East 113th Street and 1st Avenue. Police sources said the NYPD received a 911 about a man who was shot by an unknown suspect while leaving Thomas Jefferson Park.

Responding officers from the 23rd Precinct raced to the scene and found the wounded victim, a 27-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police sources said a motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Officers on the scene learned from eyewitnesses that four individuals fled the location on Citi Bikes after the shots rang out.

During a canvas of the surrounding area, police located two men fitting the provided description whom they believe were among those who fled after the shooting and took them into custody. One of the individuals was found in possession of a firearm.

Charges against both individuals are pending the results of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, police continue to seek two other outstanding persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through Sept. 29, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 23rd Precinct had eight shootings in 2024, down from 13 at the same point last year.