A Christmas tree lighting in East Harlem is promoting a theme of unity this holiday season.

For the past 14 years, members of the East Harlem Christmas Tree Committee have been bringing joy to the neighborhood, and this year they decided to promote a bilingual theme, “Somos Uno / We Are One,” in support of the area’s Puerto Rican community.

Organizers of the tree lighting said the theme was in response to the “negative and divisive headlines choking the nation.”

“Instead, East Harlem will lock arms and stand together as one community,” the committee said in an emailed news release.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September and some of the island’s politicians have been critical of the federal government’s response to requests for aid. In New York City, which has a large Puerto Rican community, Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other elected officials have been outspoken for the need to support storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Members of the community will gather in Franklin Plaza at the intersection of Third Avenue and 106th Street on Friday around 6:30 p.m. for a special evening filled with performances from the Dream Charter School, the cast of “A Soulful Christmas” and plena music from local Pleneros — bringing together American and Puerto Rican holiday traditions.

The tree itself is bedecked with ornaments made out of recycled plastic bottles created by East Harlem resident and artist Genevieve Andre, who recruited help from youth and seniors in the community.

In a sign of solidarity with the Puerto Rican community, the tree will also remain up through Jan. 17, extending through the Day of Three Magi Kings and Las Octavitas.