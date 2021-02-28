Editorial | Following the facts | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo consistently stressed the importance of following the facts and truth in order to get out from under the massive health crisis facing New York.

But now, as he faces a litany of crises in his own administration, it is as if Cuomo and his administration have abandoned that sound advice.

On Saturday, a second former aide to Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, came forward in a New York Times report to claim that the governor had sexually harassed her on the job. That revelation came on the heels of detailed claims which former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan made public earlier in the week.

Immediately after the Times story went live, Cuomo announced he would acquiesce to a “full and thorough” review of the accusations against him. His office then announced the appointment of Barbara Jones, a former federal judge, to take up this review — which, Cuomo stressed, would have the full cooperation of his administration.

But seemingly no one outside Cuomo’s administration bought it. No one accused of wrongdoing can be trusted to absolve themselves. They also quickly pointed to Jones’ connection to a close Cuomo associate, former Secretary to the Governor Steven Cohen, as a sticking point undermining the credibility of her review.

So the administration did an about-face on Sunday morning, calling instead for Attorney General Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, to jointly appoint a special counsel to investigate the sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo and issue a report.

Normally, matters involving gubernatorial ethics are sent to the state Attorney General’s office for review. For example, as attorney general in 2006, Cuomo investigated the “Troopergate” scandal that erupted during the brief tenure of Governor Eliot Spitzer.

Earlier this year, James issued a scathing report following her office’s investigation into the reporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across the state. The report was critical of the governor’s state Health Department for undercounting the deaths.

The report also underscored James’ independence as attorney general; she was elected by the people to the office, not appointed by Cuomo. Why drag Judge DiFiore into the case when we have an independent attorney general capable of handling it?

As Cuomo liked to say, it should be James alone who follows the truth and facts of this matter wherever it leads her — and then determine the appropriate course of action.