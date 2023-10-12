Editorial | Where’s the world in joining the U.S. in supporting Israel?

Mourners gather in grief around the bodies of Danielle Waldmann and her partner Noam Shai during their funeral in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Tivon Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The couple was killed when Hamas militants went on a brutal rampage through southern Israel last Saturday, part of an unprecedented, multi-front attack on the country.

Within hours, Israel will enter Gaza with the clear mission to free the women, children, the elderly and men held hostage by Hamas terrorists. Children are being held hostage. Hostages also include U.S. citizens.

Hamas cares not about international law or the basic principles of human decency. They are a terrorist organization largely funded by Iran; they’ve ruled Gaza with an iron fist and have only one aim in mind: the destruction of Israel.

Unfortunately, Hamas is holding these hostages in residential buildings and mosques amongst the Palestinian population. Without the swift and immediate support of the international community, Israel is left to its own devices to save the lives of their innocent civilians.

The means in which to save them will be grueling — a block-by-block, building-by-building search. Israeli soldiers are most definitely going to be attacked and will have to return fire. Deaths are assured — Israeli soldiers, Hamas terrorists and their hostages, and Palestinians themselves.

The alternative to this urban warfare is unacceptable: The death of defenseless citizens and Israel continuing to be bombarded by Hamas missiles and attempted incursions.

Losses on both sides will be massive. Israel, however, will prevail with its superior military, and the just and unwavering determination in protecting their people and sovereignty.

The U.S. has come out in full support of Israel, and now the international community must do the same. They have an opportunity to unify in a message to Hamas to immediately release hostages.

Terrorists can not be permitted to govern a territory or people. Hamas must ultimately be eradicated from Gaza, but the first step is the release of innocent people.

If the international community cannot demand women and children be released without condition, or Hamas outright refuses this ultimatum, Israel must do everything in its power to free their people held captive and protect one more citizen from being slaughtered.

Let’s be clear, Hamas is a terrorist organization. The Iranian government, one of its biggest allies, publicly cheered the killing of civilians while at the same time calling for the death of the United States.

All of us are now asked: Whose side are you on, and will the international community here and abroad pick the side of humanity?