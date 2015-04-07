Edward Snowden back in Fort Greene Park (sort of)

The sculpture was removed and a projection has taken its place.

On Monday, a trio of artists/ activists installed a Edward Snowden statue in Fort Greene Park. It was swiftly removed by police and Parks Dept. officials.

Today, in its place, is a projection of the statue.

“No one can erase the voice of the people,” reads a tweet by the art collective The Illuminator, which created the projection.

From their website, here is the stated purpose:

“Inspired by the actions of these anonymous artists, The Illuminator Art Collective recreated the intervention ephemerally by projecting an image of the sculpture into a cloud of smoke. Our feeling is that while the State may remove any material artifacts that speak in defiance against incumbent authoritarianism, the acts of resistance remain in the public consciousness. And it is in sharing that act of defiance that hope resides.”

According to ANIMAL New York, which documented the installation of the sculpture on Monday, The Illuminator was borne out of Occupy Wall Street to “shed a literal light on the issues that plague the 99%.”

On Monday the Parks Dept. explained why the sculpture was taken down.

“The erection of any unapproved structure or artwork in a city park is illegal,” they said in a statement.

Will a projection of an image be considered illegal too?