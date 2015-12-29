Edwin P. Caizaguano sought in rape of 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The victim underwent surgery for her injuries, cops said.

Police said they’re looking for a man who raped a 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn back in October.

Authorities identified the suspect as 24-year-old Edwin P. Caizaguano, also known as Patricio Caizaguano. Police said Caizaguano raped the 10-year-old victim at a Moffat Street residence on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for her injuries, police said. She is now in stable condition.

Cops said Caizaguano is approximately 5-foot-3-inches and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.