Edzer Desir dies in East Flatbush apartment fire

Overwhelming smoke killed a 44-year-old man and injured several others after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment of a Brooklyn building early Sunday, police said.

The fire, believed to be electrical, started in the kitchen of the 49th Street apartment at about 4 a.m. in East Flatbush, police said.

Edzer Desir, who lived there, was overcome by smoke inhalation. He was taken to Kings County Hospital but he did not make it.

The smoke spread, injuring three others: 41, 69, and 86 years old. It is unclear if they were inside the same apartment at the time.

There are four apartments in the building, which sits on the corner of Church Avenue, police said.