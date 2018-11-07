NewsElections Andrew Gounardes leads tight Senate race against Marty Golden The race was too close to call Tuesday night. The race between State Sen. Marty Golden, left, and Democratic challenger Andrew Gounardes was too close to call Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Composite photo; Golden campaign, left, and Nicole Brown By Vincent Barone and Ivan Pereira vin.barone@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @vinbarone Updated November 7, 2018 7:39 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The key Brooklyn State Senate race between longtime Republican Marty Golden and his Democratic challenger, Andrew Gounardes, was too close to call Tuesday night. As of Wednesday morning, Gounardes was leading with 1,129 more votes than Golden, according to the Board of Elections' unofficial results. The lead had been fluctuating between the two candidates throughout the night with the gap at one point narrowing to less than 60 votes. Gounardes, who sought to flip one of the few red districts in the city, declared victory, but Golden had not yet conceded. Golden, a former police officer, has represented the southern Brooklyn district, which includes Bay Ridge, Marine Park and Dyker Heights, since 2003. Gounardes serves as counsel to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and formed the community group Bay Ridge Cares in the wake of superstorm Sandy. Golden sought to cling to his seat despite the drama that beset his campaign. He shouldered the blame for a brief termination of the city’s school-zone speed cameras and was accused of impersonating a police officer during an altercation with a cyclist. Gounardes tried to seize on these issues, focusing on ideas to improve pedestrian safety and promising to work toward bringing speed cameras to all city schools. Even without knowing the official results of this election, State Senate Democrats went home with a victory Tuesday by winning 35 seats to Republicans' 21 seats. Four districts in addition to District 22 were leading Democrat but were too close to call. Two tight races were leading Republican. By Vincent Barone and Ivan Pereira vin.barone@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Cuomo wins third term as New York's governorCuomo's win means another term for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as well. Rep. Donovan ousted by newcomer Max RoseDemocrats were not expected to pick up the seat in the Republican-leaning district. Letitia James becomes NY's 1st black attorney generalJames' victory opens the door for a special election for NYC public advocate. Meet the new state senators from NYCJulia Salazar, Jessica Ramos, John Liu and more are heading to Albany. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.