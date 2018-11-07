The key Brooklyn State Senate race between longtime Republican Marty Golden and his Democratic challenger, Andrew Gounardes, was too close to call Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, Gounardes was leading with 1,129 more votes than Golden, according to the Board of Elections' unofficial results. The lead had been fluctuating between the two candidates throughout the night with the gap at one point narrowing to less than 60 votes.

Gounardes, who sought to flip one of the few red districts in the city, declared victory, but Golden had not yet conceded.

Golden, a former police officer, has represented the southern Brooklyn district, which includes Bay Ridge, Marine Park and Dyker Heights, since 2003. Gounardes serves as counsel to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and formed the community group Bay Ridge Cares in the wake of superstorm Sandy.

Golden sought to cling to his seat despite the drama that beset his campaign. He shouldered the blame for a brief termination of the city’s school-zone speed cameras and was accused of impersonating a police officer during an altercation with a cyclist. Gounardes tried to seize on these issues, focusing on ideas to improve pedestrian safety and promising to work toward bringing speed cameras to all city schools.

Even without knowing the official results of this election, State Senate Democrats went home with a victory Tuesday by winning 35 seats to Republicans' 21 seats. Four districts in addition to District 22 were leading Democrat but were too close to call. Two tight races were leading Republican.