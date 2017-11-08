A Queens City Council race between Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and challenger Bob Holden was too close to call Tuesday night.
Holden, who lost to Crowley in the Democratic primary but ran as a third-party candidate, had a .66 percent lead over Crowley, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results, with nearly 99 percent of votes counted shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Holden, a professor and leader of a local civic association, had 10,221 votes, while Crowley had 10,088 votes.
Crowley has represented District 30, which includes Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside, for two terms.
If Holden’s lead holds, he will be the only new city council member to have defeated an incumbent.
But there are 10 other new members who will fill seats that weren’t sought by incumbents. Here are the districts with new representatives:
Manhattan
District 2: Carlina Rivera will fill the seat currently held by Rosie Mendez
District 4: Keith Powers will fill the seat currently held by Daniel R. Garodnick
Manhattan/Bronx
District 8: Diana Ayala will fill the seat currently held by Melissa Mark-Viverito
Bronx
District 13: Mark Gjonaj will fill the seat currently held by James Vacca
District 18: Ruben Diaz will fill the seat currently held by Annabel Palma
Queens
District 21: Francisco Moya will fill the seat currently held by Julissa Ferreras-Copeland
District 28: Adrienne Adams will fill a vacant seat
Brooklyn
District 41: Alicka Ampry-Samuel will fill the seat currently held by Darlene Mealy
District 43: Justin Brannan will fill the seat currently held by Vincent Gentile
District 44: Kalman Yeger will fill the seat currently held by David G. Greenfield
