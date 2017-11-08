A Queens City Council race between Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and challenger Bob Holden was too close to call Tuesday night.

Holden, who lost to Crowley in the Democratic primary but ran as a third-party candidate, had a .66 percent lead over Crowley, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results, with nearly 99 percent of votes counted shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Holden, a professor and leader of a local civic association, had 10,221 votes, while Crowley had 10,088 votes.

Crowley has represented District 30, which includes Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside, for two terms.

If Holden’s lead holds, he will be the only new city council member to have defeated an incumbent.

But there are 10 other new members who will fill seats that weren’t sought by incumbents. Here are the districts with new representatives:

Manhattan

District 2: Carlina Rivera will fill the seat currently held by Rosie Mendez

District 4: Keith Powers will fill the seat currently held by Daniel R. Garodnick

Manhattan/Bronx

District 8: Diana Ayala will fill the seat currently held by Melissa Mark-Viverito

Bronx

District 13: Mark Gjonaj will fill the seat currently held by James Vacca

District 18: Ruben Diaz will fill the seat currently held by Annabel Palma

Queens

District 21: Francisco Moya will fill the seat currently held by Julissa Ferreras-Copeland

District 28: Adrienne Adams will fill a vacant seat

Brooklyn

District 41: Alicka Ampry-Samuel will fill the seat currently held by Darlene Mealy

District 43: Justin Brannan will fill the seat currently held by Vincent Gentile

District 44: Kalman Yeger will fill the seat currently held by David G. Greenfield