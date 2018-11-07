NewsElections New York election results: How NYC voted in state races Gov. Andrew Cuomo swept all five boroughs, according to unofficial Board of Elections results. Voters wait in line to cast their ballot at the Park Slope Library on Sixth Avenue on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 November 7, 2018 10:32 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Democratic candidates in New York were victorious in the races for the top state offices on Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo won his bid for a third term, Letitia James defeated Keith Wofford to become attorney general and Thomas DiNapoli was re-elected as comptroller. Here’s a closer look at how the five boroughs voted in each race, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results: Governor Bronx Cuomo (D): 89.6% Molinaro (R): 7.9% Hawkins (G): .9% Brooklyn Cuomo: 81.3% Molinaro: 13.3% Hawkins: 2.7% Manhattan Cuomo: 85.4% Molinaro: 9.8% Hawkins: 2.3% Queens Cuomo: 77.6% Molinaro: 18.1% Hawkins: 1.7% Staten Island Cuomo: 49% Molinaro: 48% Hawkins: .9% Attorney General Bronx James (D): 88.4% Wofford (R): 7.8% Sussman (G): .6% Brooklyn James: 83% Wofford: 12.9% Sussman: 1.2% Manhattan James: 85.4% Wofford: 10.6% Sussman: 1.4% Queens James: 76.9% Wofford: 17.8% Sussman: 1.1% Staten Island Wofford: 47.9% James: 47.7% Sussman: .8% Comptroller Bronx DiNapoli (D): 87.3% Trichter (R): 7.5% Dunlea (G): .8% Brooklyn DiNapoli: 81.6% Trichter: 13.1% Dunlea: 1.9% Manhattan DiNapoli: 84.5% Trichter: 10.4% Dunlea: 1.7% Queens DiNapoli: 77.8% Trichter: 17.5% Dunlea: 1.3% Staten Island DiNapoli: 50.2% Trichter: 45.8% Dunlea: .7% By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Letitia James becomes NY's 1st black attorney generalJames' victory opens the door for a special election for NYC public advocate. Cuomo wins third term as New York's governorCuomo's win means another term for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as well. Meet the new state senators from NYCJulia Salazar, Jessica Ramos and John Liu will be among the new faces in Albany. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.