Democratic candidates in New York were victorious in the races for the top state offices on Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo won his bid for a third term, Letitia James defeated Keith Wofford to become attorney general and Thomas DiNapoli was re-elected as comptroller.

Here’s a closer look at how the five boroughs voted in each race, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results:

Governor

Bronx

Cuomo (D): 89.6%

Molinaro (R): 7.9%

Hawkins (G): .9%

Brooklyn

Cuomo: 81.3%

Molinaro: 13.3%

Hawkins: 2.7%

Manhattan

Cuomo: 85.4%

Molinaro: 9.8%

Hawkins: 2.3%

Queens

Cuomo: 77.6%

Molinaro: 18.1%

Hawkins: 1.7%

Staten Island

Cuomo: 49%

Molinaro: 48%

Hawkins: .9%

Attorney General

Bronx

James (D): 88.4%

Wofford (R): 7.8%

Sussman (G): .6%

Brooklyn

James: 83%

Wofford: 12.9%

Sussman: 1.2%

Manhattan

James: 85.4%

Wofford: 10.6%

Sussman: 1.4%

Queens

James: 76.9%

Wofford: 17.8%

Sussman: 1.1%

Staten Island

Wofford: 47.9%

James: 47.7%

Sussman: .8%

Comptroller

Bronx

DiNapoli (D): 87.3%

Trichter (R): 7.5%

Dunlea (G): .8%

Brooklyn

DiNapoli: 81.6%

Trichter: 13.1%

Dunlea: 1.9%

Manhattan

DiNapoli: 84.5%

Trichter: 10.4%

Dunlea: 1.7%

Queens

DiNapoli: 77.8%

Trichter: 17.5%

Dunlea: 1.3%

Staten Island

DiNapoli: 50.2%

Trichter: 45.8%

Dunlea: .7%