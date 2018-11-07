LATEST PAPER
New York election results: How NYC voted in state races

Gov. Andrew Cuomo swept all five boroughs, according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot at the Park Slope Library on Sixth Avenue on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Democratic candidates in New York were victorious in the races for the top state offices on Tuesday. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo won his bid for a third term, Letitia James defeated Keith Wofford to become attorney general and Thomas DiNapoli was re-elected as comptroller. 

Here’s a closer look at how the five boroughs voted in each race, according to the Board of Elections’ unofficial results:

Governor

Bronx

Cuomo (D): 89.6%

Molinaro (R): 7.9%

Hawkins (G): .9%

Brooklyn

Cuomo: 81.3%

Molinaro: 13.3%

Hawkins: 2.7%

Manhattan

Cuomo: 85.4%

Molinaro: 9.8%

Hawkins: 2.3%

Queens

Cuomo: 77.6%

Molinaro: 18.1%

Hawkins: 1.7%

Staten Island

Cuomo: 49%

Molinaro: 48%

Hawkins: .9%

Attorney General

Bronx

James (D): 88.4%

Wofford (R): 7.8%

Sussman (G): .6%

Brooklyn

James: 83%

Wofford: 12.9%

Sussman: 1.2%

Manhattan

James: 85.4%

Wofford: 10.6%

Sussman: 1.4%

Queens

James: 76.9%

Wofford: 17.8%

Sussman: 1.1%

Staten Island

Wofford: 47.9%

James: 47.7%

Sussman: .8%

Comptroller

Bronx

DiNapoli (D): 87.3%

Trichter (R): 7.5%

Dunlea (G): .8% 

Brooklyn

DiNapoli: 81.6%

Trichter: 13.1%

Dunlea: 1.9%

Manhattan

DiNapoli: 84.5%

Trichter: 10.4%

Dunlea: 1.7%

Queens

DiNapoli: 77.8%

Trichter: 17.5%

Dunlea: 1.3%

Staten Island

DiNapoli: 50.2%

Trichter: 45.8%

Dunlea: .7%

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

