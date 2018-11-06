Andrew Cuomo easily won his third term as governor of New York on Tuesday night, wrapping up a campaign season with contentious challenges in both the primary and general election.

Cuomo defeated Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, with 76 percent of the vote to 20 percent of the vote with .14 percent of the polls reporting. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Cuomo around 9:01 p.m., just 1 minute after the polls closed at 9 p.m.

Third party candidates Howie Hawkins, Stephanie Miner and Larry Sharp had 1.5 percent, 1 percent and .30 percent of the votes, respectively, according to the AP.

Cuomo’s win means another term for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as well. The winners of the state’s primary election run on one ticket together, so a vote for Cuomo on Tuesday was also a vote for Hochul.

The governor was expected to celebrate his victory at the state Democratic Committee’s election night watch party held at the Sheraton Times Square.

Cuomo now joins his father, the late Mario Cuomo, in leading the state of New York for three consecutive terms as governor.

While critics on the campaign trail raised questions about what his priorities would be in the next four years, Cuomo held fast to a winning strategy, touting his record in governing and positioning himself as the antithesis of President Donald Trump.

Molinaro tried to chip away at Cuomo's commanding lead in the polls by painting himself as a problem solver who would clean up malfeasance in Albany and fix New York City's crumbling subway system, among other key platform issues. Ultimately, it was not enough to compete with an incumbent Democrat in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two to one.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The campaign season also ends with Cuomo positioned farther to the left on key issues, like marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform, than he was a year ago – which experts have attributed to progressive primary challenger Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo comfortably defeated Nixon in the primary, but the governor likely won’t back away from some of his more liberal policies. On the legalization of recreational adult use of marijuana, Cuomo has already ordered a work group to draft legislation for the state Legislature to consider as early as 2019.

With Lisa L. Colangelo and Newsday