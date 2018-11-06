LATEST PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
NewsElections

Broken scanners reported at voting sites across the city

The Board of Elections was fielding several complaints Tuesday morning.

A voter fills out his ballot in Brooklyn

A voter fills out his ballot in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Voters at several polling sites reported problems with ballot scanners. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images /Angela Weiss

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Voters across the city reported problems with ballot scanners Tuesday morning.

“Complaints of only one of four scanners working at PS 208 in my district,” Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams said at about 8:20 a.m. on Twitter. 

The New York City Board of Elections replied a few minutes later saying a technician was sent to the location. 

The agency was fielding several similar complaints from other voters.

“@BOENYC 1 of two machines down at 343 8th ave in Manhattan, lines piling up,” voter Jesse Campoamor wrote shortly after 8 a.m.

“@BOENYC only one scanner is on at my location in Long Island city. Two are “broken”. Probably 150-200 waiting to vote,” another voter wrote around 8:30 a.m.

The NYC Board of Elections did not respond when asked for further comment.

Issues with the scanners and other problems at the polls are not unique to this year. Last year, more than 200,000 voters were purged from the BOE’s registration rolls. 

If anyone has problems at their polling location, they are encouraged to call the attorney general’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov. The hotline will be staffed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Right’s Bureau.

“If any New Yorker encounters barriers to voting or other problems at their poll sites, please contact my office immediately,” Attorney General Barbara Underwood said.

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

More than 5,600 rabbis and global communal leaders Rabbis honor victims of shooting at annual gathering
A marathon runner hugs a person dressed in Scenes from the NYC Marathon
Thousands of costumed characters march up Sixth Ave See spooktacular photos from the Village Halloween Parade
On Halloween, several magicians gathered at Harry Houdini's Spooky tradition draws magicians to Houdini's NYC home
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
Candytopia will make you feel like you're in The Wonka-esque Candytopia is sticking around though January