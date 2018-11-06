Broken scanners reported at voting sites across the city

Voters across the city reported problems with ballot scanners Tuesday morning.

“Complaints of only one of four scanners working at PS 208 in my district,” Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams said at about 8:20 a.m. on Twitter.

The New York City Board of Elections replied a few minutes later saying a technician was sent to the location.

The agency was fielding several similar complaints from other voters.

“@BOENYC 1 of two machines down at 343 8th ave in Manhattan, lines piling up,” voter Jesse Campoamor wrote shortly after 8 a.m.

“@BOENYC only one scanner is on at my location in Long Island city. Two are “broken”. Probably 150-200 waiting to vote,” another voter wrote around 8:30 a.m.

The NYC Board of Elections did not respond when asked for further comment.

Issues with the scanners and other problems at the polls are not unique to this year. Last year, more than 200,000 voters were purged from the BOE’s registration rolls.

If anyone has problems at their polling location, they are encouraged to call the attorney general’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov. The hotline will be staffed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Right’s Bureau.

“If any New Yorker encounters barriers to voting or other problems at their poll sites, please contact my office immediately,” Attorney General Barbara Underwood said.

Polls are open until 9 p.m.