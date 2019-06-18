NewsElections NYC primary election guide: Queens district attorney, more races on June 25 New York City will hold primary elections on June 25. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 June 18, 2019 2:55 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Primary day on June 25 will consist of a few key Democratic races and several local judicial and party position contests. In Queens, Democrats will elect a nominee for district attorney to run in the general election on Nov. 5 to fill the seat left open by Richard Brown, who died in May. And in one Brooklyn district, multiple Democratic candidates are challenging recently sworn in City Councilwoman Farah Louis, who won a special election in May to fill Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ seat. All registered voters can participate in the election if they’re enrolled with the party holding the primary. Scroll down for more information. How to check your voting registration status Check what district you live in and if you're registered and enrolled in a party at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. When to vote Primary Day is Tuesday, June 25. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Where to vote Polling locations can be found online at nyc.pollsitelocator.com. The races Queens district attorney Seven Democrats are running in the Queens district attorney primary race for Brown’s former seat. Here are the candidates: Tiffany Cabán, a public defender who has worked at New York County Defender Services and the Legal Aid Society’s Criminal Defense Practice Melinda Katz, the current Queens borough president and former City Council member and state Assemblymember Rory Lancman, a current Queens City Council member, representing Jamaica Estates, Fresh Meadows, Kew Garden Hills and other nearby neighborhoods, and the chair of the Council’s Committee on the Justice System Gregory Lasak, a former Queens County State Supreme Court justice and Queens prosecutor Betty Lugo, an attorney and founder of the law firm, Pacheco & Lugo, PLLC José Nieves, a prosecutor who has worked in the office of the New York attorney general and the Kings Country district attorney’s office Mina Quinto Malik, a former special victims prosecutor in Queens, Special Counsel at the Brooklyn district attorney office and deputy attorney general of the District of Columbia City Council District 45 Louis was sworn in as the City Council representative for District 45 after winning a special election in May to fill Williams’ seat. She will serve on the council through the end of the year, but to complete his term, through 2021, she must be re-elected on Tuesday and in November’s general election. All eight candidates who ran in the special election are on the ballot again in the primary, but only a few are actively challenging Louis. Here are the active candidates: Anthony Alexis, a former staffer at the New York State Assembly and City Council staffer Monique Chandler-Waterman, a former public school teacher, outreach director for Williams’ City Council office and the founder of a youth services organization called East Flatbush Village Farah Louis, a former deputy chief of staff and budget director in Williams’ City Council office and healthcare administrator Xamayla Rose, the co-founder of an anti-violence nonprofit called the Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign and a former aide to Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz Other races For judicial and party position races, look up your sample ballot at nyc.pollsitelocator.com. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic NY pols OK licenses for immigrants in U.S. illegallyThe narrow vote came after a nearly four-hour debate that included accusations of xenophobia, "endorsing lawlessness" and "watering down citizenship." Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.