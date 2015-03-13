Wikipedia edits to pages of Eric Garner, other deadly police encounters traced to NYPD: report

Computers at NYPD headquarters were used to make edits.

Edits to Wikipedia pages related to Eric Garner, Sean Bell and other people who have died in police encounters have been traced to addresses of computers used by the New York Police Department, Capital New York reported Friday.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD, Det. Cheryl Crispin, told the online publication in an email that the “matter was under review.”

Capital New York also discovered that computers with NYPD addresses were also used to edit entries on stop-and-frisk as well as police leadership.

The publication said 85 NYPD addresses were traced to edits on Wikipedia, the Internet encyclopedia that allows anyone to edit and contribute to pages.

There are 15,000 Internet addresses registered to the NYPD, Capital reports.