NYPD searching for shoeless man who escaped custody in East Harlem

The suspect had crack, powdered cocaine, heroin and a firearm slicer when arrested, cops said.

The NYPD is searching for a shoeless man who escaped custody from the 25th Precinct in East Harlem Friday afternoon.

Police had responded to a call reporting an unknown male wandering inside of a Madison Avenue residence at 1:43 p.m. Friday. When spotted, the suspect ran from the officers, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of crack, powdered cocaine, heroin, marijuana and a firearm slicer, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Arthur Collins, 57, was arrested and taken to the 25th Precinct station house and placed in a holding cell. During the arrest processing, when officers returned to the cell, Collins was gone.

Collins is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds with a shaved head and wearing black jeans, a black shirt and no shoes.