Bar owner’s body found inside basement apartment on Lower East Side after fire

A 33-year-old woman who returned home early from a trip was killed in an accidental fire in her basement apartment Wednesday, FDNY officials said.

Evelyn Dahab was found inside the East First Street apartment just after 3:15 a.m., police said. She had been diving in Cancun, Mexico, and cut her trip short in order to start a new job, her father, Richard Dahab, said.

Dahab was found in the bedroom, having died from smoke inhalation, police and her father said. The fire broke out near a power strip and several appliances.

An author and business owner, Dahab was remembered as “outgoing” and “bigger than life” by her father.

“She was a beautiful girl, bright, capable and unfortunately the victim of a tragic accident,” he said. “She was a loving, wonderful girl, unfortunately life isn’t fair.”

There was no smoke detector in the apartment, her father said he was told by officials.

Dahab grew up on Long Island and co-owned Lucey’s Lounge in Gowanus.

She even appeared on two episodes of “Guiding Light,” he said.

Dahab published a novel in 2011, “Incapitated: Sex, Power, Money, Control.”

Dahab is also survived by her mother and 29-year-old brother, her father said.

No funeral arraignments had been planned as of last evening.