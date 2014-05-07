FAA investigating LaGuardia bird strike

LaGuardia Airport belies the old buildings, right, that reflect another era in aviation history. (May 15, 2012)” class=”wp-image-13729802″/> The newer control tower at LaGuardia Airport belies the old buildings, right, that reflect another era in aviation history. (May 15, 2012) Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

A United Airlines Airbus 320 from Chicago struck a bird on its final approach to LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot safely landed the plane at 11:06 a.m., and the crew reported no injuries, said the FAA, which is investigating the incident. The agency said there have been at least five bird strikes at LaGuardia so far this year.

The most famous bird strike involved US Airways Flight 1549, which ditched in the Hudson River after Canada geese disabled both engines. The 155 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft survived.