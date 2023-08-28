Family of four found dead in Upper West Side possible murder-suicide: cops

A family of four were found dead in an Upper West Side home on Aug. 28.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Locals and police on the Upper West Side are searching for answers after a family of four were found dead inside of their apartment on Monday afternoon, NYPD said.

According to police sources, the gruesome discovery was made by cops inside 328 West 86th Street at around 3 p.m. after they were asked to perform a wellness check. Inside the fourth-floor home, responding officers found a 41-year-old father and a 40-year-old mother dead with apparent stab wounds. A 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy believed to be their children were also found deceased with stab wounds.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the children’s grandfather knocked on the apartment door and when he did not get an answer, he called 911. FDNY gained access to the premises and discovered the mother in the hallway with multiple stab wounds. The children suffered fatal wounds to the body, leaving great amounts of blood. The father apparently had a neck wound. According to some sources and locals, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to Jeff, a resident of the building who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, the father of the children was a Venezuelan superintendent of the building named Edison, who was about to embark on a new job upstate.

“I always thought he was a really good guy; I have known him since he was like 20 years old. He’s the super of our building and we all like him,” Jeff said. “He told me he was leaving for a new job.”

“I have never seen anything like this. I have lived here for forty years,” Flora, another local resident said.

A heavy NYPD presence remains in the area as detectives comb over the scene. Police did not indicate if they are actively looking for a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell