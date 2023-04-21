Three men arrested for brutal 2021 slaying in Manhattan: NYPD

Three men were arrested on homicide charges Wednesday in connection to a brutal slaying in Manhattan in 2021 that was part of a violent robbery, according to the NYPD.

Police arrested three gun-toting Bronx men who allegedly robbed two men shortly after the victims got into a black 2018 BMW 750 sedan in Inwood at around 5 a.m. on June 21, 2021.

The trio fired their weapons at the victims in the vicinity of 160 Dyckman St. as the pair attempted to drive off in the vehicle to flee the suspects. The driver, a 34-year-old man, however, was fatally shot in the head and crashed into the side of 175 Dyckman St.

The thieves then reached into the crashed vehicle and took the deceased driver’s watch, ring and a chain from around his neck. They then robbed the second individual, a 33-year-old man, who was in the vehicle, taking his chain.

The 33-year-old fled the vehicle on foot and was shot in the groin as he attempted to run away. He survived.

Cops arrested Edward Perez-Rosario, 23, Wander Rivera, 27, and Olbeny Diaz, 21. They have all been charged with murder, robbery, assault and weapons charges.