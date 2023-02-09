BREAKING: Midtown shooting near Times Square leaves man gravely injured

A shooting near Times Square on Friday evening left a man fighting for his life, according to preliminary police reports.

While information surrounding the incident is still vague, police are reporting that a man was shot on West 43rd Street and 8th Avenue at about 5:38 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified man was apparently shot in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

The bustling tourist hub is currently swarmed with police officials as they investigate; expect heavy delays in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with amNY.com later for updates as we get them.