Manhattan

BREAKING: Midtown shooting near Times Square leaves man gravely injured

Shooting near Times Square
Police rope off 8th Avenue near 43rd Street after a man was shot on Feb. 9, 2023.
Photo by Amanda Moses

A shooting near Times Square on Friday evening left a man fighting for his life, according to preliminary police reports.

While information surrounding the incident is still vague, police are reporting that a man was shot on West 43rd Street and 8th Avenue at about 5:38 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified man was apparently shot in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital in grave condition.

The bustling tourist hub is currently swarmed with police officials as they investigate; expect heavy delays in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with amNY.com later for updates as we get them.

