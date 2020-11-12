Family of late Queens teenager launches GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The family of 17-year-old Yixuan Yin, who was found unconscious on the front lawn of her Fresh Meadows home before she was pronounced dead on Nov. 9, has raised $10,293 with a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe account was launched by Yin’s cousin, Zhengjun Wu, who described Yin as a “smart, beautiful girl, who had many dreams that were cut short.”

“She was a student at LaGuardia Community College and had the ambition of becoming a designer. Her death was unexpected and sad,” Wu said.

On Nov. 9, Yin’s family told police their daughter went out to run an errand, according to reports. When Yin didn’t return, her mother went outside at 1:15 a.m. and found Yin lying unconscious in the grass outside of their residence on 186th Street between 75th Avenue and Union Turnpike.

Yin was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Queens, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There were no signs of trauma on Yin, nor any evidence of foul play, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

Yin was a month away from celebrating her 18th birthday. According to Wu, Yin was her mother’s “earth and sun.”

“Her daughter was her everything. She would give anything to bring her back,” Wu said. “Yixuan’s mom raised her daughter as a single mother and never expected to see her daughter leave the earth before her.”

Yin loved to draw and spend time on her phone and laptop. She loved singing and, most of all, she loved playing with her cat, Yuanbo.

Visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-yixuan.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.