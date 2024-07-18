Fandango founder leaped to his death off ritzy Midtown hotel: cops

A 64-year-old man died after allegedly jumping to his death from the 20th floor of the Kimberly Hotel located at 145 East 50th Street.

The founder of movie ticket website Fandango was the man who allegedly leaped to his death from a ritzy Midtown hotel on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, 64-year-old J. Michael Cline was found dead at around 10:30 a.m. on July 16 in the courtyard of the Kimberly Hotel, located on 145 East 50th St.

Investigators believe the entrepreneur leaped to his demise from the 20th floor, sparking an NYPD and EMS response. Cops say the injuries suffered are indicative of a fall from an elevated position. So far, no criminality is expected.

Cline founded the popular movie app Fandango in 2000. Users can purchase tickets on Fandango to the latest movie screenings or stream films on its online service. Cline left the company in 2011.

“I am the Founder and Managing Partner of Accretive. Accretive has a unique track record of systematically creating successful companies by coming up with good ideas, funding them with its capital, recruiting great talent and helping build the businesses. I am also Executive Chairman of Juxtapose, a similar type of firm focused on building leading consumer companies. Work at National Fish and Wildlife Foundation,” Cline wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

The Harvard Business School graduate also founded Stealth Mode Startup Company, an information technology service focused on developing software applications, where he functioned as the chairman.

The grizzly scene stunned guests and onlookers as both police rushed into and out of the location, and the Medical Examiner’s office tended to the remains.

“I can’t believe this, how horrible,” one female guest remarked when learning of the death.

Cline’s body was retrieved by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office, who will make the ultimate ruling on the cause of death. A motive for the suicide has not been established.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts contact the Crisis Lifeline at 988, help is available 24 hours a day.