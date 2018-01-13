A 29-year-old Brooklyn woman is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Brownsville apartment Friday night, police said.

Officers arrested Rochelle Watson-Stanley of 204 Howard St. at her second floor residence at 8:17 p.m. Friday, after finding her 51-year-old boyfriend with a stab wound to his neck, according to the NYPD. Paramedics transported him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A domestic dispute precipitated the deadly attack, police said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.